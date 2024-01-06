San Diego State vs. UNLV: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Two hot squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in three in a row.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. UNLV matchup in this article.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Diego State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|FanDuel
|San Diego State (-10.5)
|141.5
|-670
|+470
San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- San Diego State has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Aztecs games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
- UNLV has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Rebels' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), San Diego State is 31st in the country. It is far higher than that, 25th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Aztecs' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +7000, the 37th-biggest change among all teams.
- San Diego State has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
UNLV Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Rebels have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- With odds of +50000, UNLV has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
