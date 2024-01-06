The Boston Celtics, Sam Hauser included, face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 126-97 win against the Jazz, Hauser totaled 13 points.

Below we will look at Hauser's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Sam Hauser Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 8.6 6.3 Rebounds -- 3.6 3.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.0 PRA -- 13.2 10.9 PR -- 12.2 9.9 3PM 1.5 2.4 1.5



Sam Hauser Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.6 per contest.

Hauser is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Hauser's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 124.4 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 42.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Pacers are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Sam Hauser vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 23 15 6 1 5 0 0 11/1/2023 19 17 3 0 5 0 1

