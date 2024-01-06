Sagadahoc County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Sagadahoc County, Maine is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Topsham, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
