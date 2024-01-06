When the Boston Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pavel Zacha find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zacha stats and insights

In nine of 34 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:17 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:14 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.