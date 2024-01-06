The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Steen averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:29 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:45 Away W 5-3 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:15 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.