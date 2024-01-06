The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play, Geekie has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Geekie averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 3 1 2 18:21 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:43 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

