The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:19 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:20 Home W 5-2 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:36 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.