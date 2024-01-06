Will Mason Lohrei Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
Will Mason Lohrei light the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Lohrei stats and insights
- Lohrei has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
- Lohrei has zero points on the power play.
- Lohrei's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Lohrei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|L 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
