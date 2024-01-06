The Maine Black Bears (8-7) take on the Vermont Catamounts (9-6) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in America East action.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts put up only 4.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Black Bears allow their opponents to score (62.4).

Vermont is 3-1 when it scores more than 62.4 points.

Maine's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.5 points.

The 63.3 points per game the Black Bears score are 9.2 more points than the Catamounts give up (54.1).

Maine is 8-6 when scoring more than 54.1 points.

When Vermont gives up fewer than 63.3 points, it is 8-4.

The Black Bears are making 40.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Catamounts allow to opponents (39.1%).

Maine Leaders

Adrianna Smith: 14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 44.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 44.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Anne Simon: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91)

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91) Caroline Bornemann: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (17-for-83)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (17-for-83) Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31)

6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31) Jaycie Christopher: 4.3 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Maine Schedule