Saturday's America East schedule includes the Maine Black Bears (7-6) playing the Vermont Catamounts (8-5) at 1:00 PM ET.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Maine Players to Watch

Anne Simon: 20 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

20 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Bella Vito: 5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

