Maine vs. Vermont January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East slate includes the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East) versus the Maine Black Bears (8-6, 0-0 America East) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Maine vs. Vermont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Players to Watch
- Peter Filipovity: 13.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kellen Tynes: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kristians Feierbergs: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vermont Players to Watch
- TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Maine vs. Vermont Stat Comparison
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|222nd
|73.4
|Points Scored
|69.3
|296th
|44th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|57th
|286th
|34
|Rebounds
|31.9
|340th
|325th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|350th
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|5.4
|332nd
|168th
|13.7
|Assists
|13
|224th
|14th
|9
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.