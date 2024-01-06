Saturday's America East slate includes the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East) versus the Maine Black Bears (8-6, 0-0 America East) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

Peter Filipovity: 13.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kellen Tynes: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Kristians Feierbergs: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maine vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 222nd 73.4 Points Scored 69.3 296th 44th 64.6 Points Allowed 65.3 57th 286th 34 Rebounds 31.9 340th 325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.3 350th 24th 9.8 3pt Made 5.4 332nd 168th 13.7 Assists 13 224th 14th 9 Turnovers 10.2 56th

