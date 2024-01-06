Maine vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (8-7) and the Vermont Catamounts (9-6) at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 62-56 based on our computer prediction, with Maine taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on January 6.
The Black Bears head into this game on the heels of a 55-43 win against UMass Lowell on Thursday.
Maine vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 62, Vermont 56
Maine Schedule Analysis
- On November 14 versus the Rhode Island Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings, the Black Bears captured their best win of the season, a 59-48 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Black Bears are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
Maine 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 79) on November 14
- 79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 94) on December 6
- 60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 143) on November 25
- 80-72 over Duquesne (No. 178) on December 20
- 74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 237) on December 2
Maine Leaders
- Adrianna Smith: 14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 44.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Anne Simon: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91)
- Caroline Bornemann: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (17-for-83)
- Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31)
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.3 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears average 63.3 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (141st in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, the Black Bears have performed better in home games this year, scoring 67.4 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, Maine is allowing 1.2 fewer points per game (60.4) than in away games (61.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Black Bears have been putting up 66.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 63.3 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.
