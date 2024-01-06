The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vermont vs. Maine matchup.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vermont Moneyline Maine Moneyline FanDuel Vermont (-7.5) 133.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maine vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Maine is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

The Black Bears have been an underdog by 8 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Vermont has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Catamounts games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

