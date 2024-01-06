The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) will visit the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears are shooting 46% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 41.5% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Maine has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 351st.
  • The Black Bears' 68.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
  • Maine is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • Maine averages 76.3 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.
  • At home, the Black Bears give up 58.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.8.
  • At home, Maine makes 5.5 treys per game, 0.7 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than away (24.9%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ UCF L 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 @ Florida International L 82-74 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Minnesota L 80-62 Williams Arena
1/6/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/11/2024 New Hampshire - Cross Insurance Center
1/18/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

