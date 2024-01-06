How to Watch Maine vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) will visit the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other America East Games
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears are shooting 46% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 41.5% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Maine has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 351st.
- The Black Bears' 68.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Catamounts allow to opponents.
- Maine is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- Maine averages 76.3 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.
- At home, the Black Bears give up 58.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.8.
- At home, Maine makes 5.5 treys per game, 0.7 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than away (24.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|L 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 82-74
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 80-62
|Williams Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|New Hampshire
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|1/18/2024
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.