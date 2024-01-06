The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) will visit the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears are shooting 46% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 41.5% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Maine has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 351st.

The Black Bears' 68.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Maine is 7-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

Maine averages 76.3 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.

At home, the Black Bears give up 58.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.8.

At home, Maine makes 5.5 treys per game, 0.7 more than it averages on the road (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than away (24.9%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule