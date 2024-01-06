When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Maine be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Maine's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Maine ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 2-0 NR NR 125

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine's best wins

On November 14 versus the Rhode Island Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in the RPI, Maine claimed its signature win of the season, a 59-48 victory at home. In the win against Rhode Island, Anne Simon delivered a team-leading 25 points. Adrianna Smith chipped in 14 points.

Next best wins

79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 82/RPI) on December 6

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 149/RPI) on November 25

60-48 at home over Vermont (No. 177/RPI) on January 6

80-72 over Duquesne (No. 179/RPI) on December 20

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 253/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Maine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Maine is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Maine faces the 148th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

Looking at the Black Bears' upcoming schedule, they have five games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Maine's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maine's next game

Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Maine Black Bears

New Hampshire Wildcats vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:03 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:03 PM ET Location: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Maine games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.