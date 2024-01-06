Kennebec County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kennebec County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maine Central Institute at Waterville Senior High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Waterville, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lisbon High School at Winthrop High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winthrop, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
