Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Holiday, in his last game, had 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 126-97 win over the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on Holiday's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.0 14.0 Rebounds -- 6.5 6.0 Assists -- 4.7 4.3 PRA -- 24.2 24.3 PR -- 19.5 20



Looking to bet on one or more of Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Pacers

Holiday is responsible for taking 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102.1 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Pacers allow 124.4 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pacers have given up 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.1 assists per contest, the Pacers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jrue Holiday vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 38 9 6 3 1 1 1 11/1/2023 25 15 7 4 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.