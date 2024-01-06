Can we expect John Beecher scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

  • Beecher has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • Beecher has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 6:10 Home L 6-5
12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 4:51 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:10 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:48 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

