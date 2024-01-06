Will John Beecher Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
Can we expect John Beecher scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will John Beecher score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Beecher stats and insights
- Beecher has scored in four of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Beecher has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Beecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|4:51
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:48
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
