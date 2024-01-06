Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers will meet when the Boston Celtics (27-7) square off against the Pacers (20-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 6 beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1420.6
|1480.3
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.4
|49.3
|Fantasy Rank
|14
|7
Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum puts up 27.1 points, 8.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- The Celtics average 121 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 110.4 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +361 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.
- The 47.6 rebounds per game Boston averages rank first in the league, and are 4.3 more than the 43.3 its opponents grab per outing.
- The Celtics make 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.2 more than their opponents (13.9).
- Boston forces 11.7 turnovers per game (28th in the league) while committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA play).
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 24.3 points, 4.1 boards and 12.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Pacers outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 127.6 points per game, first in league, and giving up 124.4 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a +110 scoring differential.
- Indiana falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It pulls down 40.4 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 42.8.
- The Pacers make 4.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.7.
- Indiana has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (12th in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (13th in league).
Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.2
|5.7
|Usage Percentage
|30.0%
|26.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|60.4%
|63.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.5%
|7.0%
|Assist Pct
|19.4%
|51.4%
