Hampus Lindholm will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins play the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. Thinking about a wager on Lindholm in the Bruins-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 23:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

In one of 37 games this year, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 10 of 37 games this year, Lindholm has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In nine of 37 games this year, Lindholm has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Lindholm hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 37 Games 5 11 Points 2 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.