Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 126-97 win over the Jazz (his previous action) White put up 10 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for White, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.8 19.4 Rebounds -- 4.0 4.3 Assists -- 5.2 5.4 PRA -- 26 29.1 PR -- 20.8 23.7



Derrick White Insights vs. the Pacers

White has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 11.6% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Celtics rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers give up 124.4 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42.8 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 25.1 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 36 18 4 8 2 1 1 11/1/2023 27 18 3 4 4 0 0

