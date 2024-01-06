David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Pastrnak are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

David Pastrnak vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

In Pastrnak's 37 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pastrnak has a point in 26 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points 18 times.

Pastrnak has an assist in 21 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Pastrnak's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 37 Games 5 53 Points 4 23 Goals 2 30 Assists 2

