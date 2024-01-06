Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Danton Heinen going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- Heinen has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
