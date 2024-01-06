Cumberland County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Maine, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Massabesic High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Windham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Biddeford High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Gray, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scarborough High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Topsham, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at York High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: York, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
