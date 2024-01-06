The Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy among them, meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for McAvoy in that upcoming Bruins-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 20:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

McAvoy has a goal in three games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 18 of 29 games this year, McAvoy has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

McAvoy has an assist in 15 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 62.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McAvoy has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 29 Games 5 27 Points 3 3 Goals 0 24 Assists 3

