Charlie Coyle will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning play at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. There are prop bets for Coyle available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Charlie Coyle vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Coyle has a goal in nine games this season out of 37 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Coyle has a point in 20 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Coyle has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Coyle's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Coyle has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 37 Games 5 27 Points 2 13 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

