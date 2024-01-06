Gainbridge Fieldhouse is where the Boston Celtics (27-7) and Indiana Pacers (20-14) will go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS

BSIN, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics defeated the Jazz on Friday, 126-97. Their leading scorer was Tatum with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 9 5 1 1 5 Kristaps Porzingis 19 5 2 0 1 1 Jrue Holiday 14 6 1 0 2 2

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is posting 27.1 points, 4.5 assists and 8.5 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown posts 22.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White puts up 16.8 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers for the season are 13 points, 4.7 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 20.5 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 19.4 4.3 5.4 0.9 2.0 3.3 Jayson Tatum 20.9 6.3 4.4 1.0 0.5 2.6 Jaylen Brown 21.3 5.4 4.0 0.8 0.3 1.9 Kristaps Porzingis 16.9 6.2 1.1 0.4 1.5 1.3 Jrue Holiday 13.4 5.6 3.9 0.8 0.7 2.1

