Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Saturday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That is 1.4 more than his season average of 27.1.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 22.4 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Saturday (22.5).

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Brown averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Derrick White on Saturday is 0.3 lower than his season scoring average of 16.8.

His rebounding average of 4.0 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

White's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

White averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's over/under for Haliburton is 23.5 points, 0.8 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton averages 12.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.

Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Saturday over/under.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)

Myles Turner's 17.5 points per game average is the same as Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (7.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

