Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143)
  • Saturday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That is 1.4 more than his season average of 27.1.
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (8.5).
  • Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Saturday's assist over/under.
  • Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -159)
  • The 22.4 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Saturday (22.5).
  • He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
  • Brown averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).
  • He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 16.5-point over/under set for Derrick White on Saturday is 0.3 lower than his season scoring average of 16.8.
  • His rebounding average of 4.0 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).
  • White's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • White averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114)
  • Saturday's over/under for Haliburton is 23.5 points, 0.8 fewer than his season average.
  • He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).
  • Haliburton averages 12.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.
  • Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Saturday over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)
  • Myles Turner's 17.5 points per game average is the same as Saturday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (7.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).
  • Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.