How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (20-14) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 48% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 50% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Boston is 13-0 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.
- The Celtics put up 121 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 124.4 the Pacers allow.
- Boston is 11-1 when scoring more than 124.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics put up 123.1 points per game in home games, compared to 118.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, ceding 108.1 points per game, compared to 112.6 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 16.8 treys per game with a 39.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Al Horford
|Out
|Nir - Rest
