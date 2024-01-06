The Indiana Pacers (20-14) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 247.5.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 247.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have scored more than 247.5 points in seven of 34 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's games this season is 231.3, 16.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 18-16-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has won 25, or 78.1%, of the 32 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 21-2, a 91.3% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 247.5 % of Games Over 247.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 7 20.6% 121 248.6 110.4 234.8 228.9 Pacers 21 61.8% 127.6 248.6 124.4 234.8 243.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 contests.

Seven of Celtics' past 10 games have gone over the total.

When playing at home, Boston has a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-9-0).

The Celtics score 121 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 124.4 the Pacers give up.

Boston is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 124.4 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 18-16 14-10 19-15 Pacers 20-14 3-4 24-10

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers 121 Points Scored (PG) 127.6 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 20-8 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-8 110.4 Points Allowed (PG) 124.4 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 18-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-4 27-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-4

