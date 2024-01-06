The Boston Celtics (22-6), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, go up against the Indiana Pacers (14-14). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Information

Celtics Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this year.

Derrick White is putting up 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

The Celtics are receiving 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.

Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.9% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averages 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 12.0 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown with 3.5 made treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Myles Turner puts up 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Bruce Brown averages 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Celtics vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Celtics 126.5 Points Avg. 119.9 125.8 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 50.6% Field Goal % 48.0% 38.0% Three Point % 37.8%

