Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Lightning on January 6, 2024
The Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others in this contest.
Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 53 points. He has 23 goals and 30 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|1
|2
|3
|7
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 37 games, with 15 goals and 20 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Charlie Coyle's season total of 27 points has come from 13 goals and 14 assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
Kucherov's 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games for Tampa Bay add up to 64 total points on the season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with 17 goals and 23 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
