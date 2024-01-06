The Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and others in this contest.

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Pastrnak is Boston's top contributor with 53 points. He has 23 goals and 30 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Jan. 4 1 2 3 7 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 37 games, with 15 goals and 20 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Jan. 4 2 0 2 4 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Charlie Coyle's season total of 27 points has come from 13 goals and 14 assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 2 0 2 2

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

Kucherov's 27 goals and 37 assists in 39 games for Tampa Bay add up to 64 total points on the season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 0 1 1 2 at Jets Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point has helped lead the attack for Tampa Bay this season with 17 goals and 23 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Jets Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

