Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins face the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors with 53 points. He has scored 23 goals and picked up 30 assists this season.

Through 37 games, Brad Marchand has scored 15 goals and picked up 20 assists.

Charlie Coyle has scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 37 games for Boston.

Linus Ullmark's record is 12-5-2. He has conceded 51 goals (2.7 goals against average) and made 559 saves with a .916% save percentage (14th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov has recorded 27 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 37 assists (0.9 per game), averaging 4.3 shots per game and shooting 15.7%. This places him among the leaders for Tampa Bay with 64 total points (1.6 per game).

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has posted 40 total points (one per game), with 17 goals and 23 assists.

This season, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman has 39 points (six goals, 33 assists) this season.

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 9-8-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league). In 17 games, he has 434 saves, and has given up 47 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.2 20th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 5th 27.03% Power Play % 29.92% 3rd 3rd 85.51% Penalty Kill % 80.53% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.