How to Watch Boston College vs. Maine NCAA Women's Hockey: January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A live stream is available for the upcoming NCAA women's hockey game between Maine and Boston College, on January 6 at 2:00 PM ET.
Boston College vs. Maine Game Info
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Games Today
Princeton vs. Providence
- Date: 9:00 AM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
RIT vs. Brown
- Date: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Clarkson vs. Colgate
- Date: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Lawrence vs. Cornell
- Date: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Vermont vs. RPI
- Date: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
