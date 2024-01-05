The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a six-game winning run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
FanDuel Purdue (-10.5) 155.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Purdue is 10-3-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • Illinois is 8-4-1 ATS this season.
  • The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Purdue Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • Sportsbooks rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Boilermakers have had the 51st-biggest change this season, improving from +1200 at the start to +900.
  • Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • The Fighting Illini's national championship odds are the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).
  • Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.