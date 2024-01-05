The Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis included, face the Utah Jazz on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 127-123 loss to the Thunder (his previous action) Porzingis put up 34 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Porzingis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.6 21.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.3 8.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 29.6 31.4 PR -- 27.9 29.9 3PM 2.5 1.8 1.9



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Porzingis has made 7.0 shots per game, which adds up to 11.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 103.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 118.8 points per game.

The Jazz allow 42.4 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the NBA.

The Jazz give up 28.4 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2022 33 31 10 2 4 2 1

