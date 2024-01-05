How to Watch Colgate vs. Maine NCAA Men's Hockey: January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Starting at 7:00 PM ET on January 5, Maine meets Colgate in NCAA hockey action -- scroll down if you're interested in a live stream.
Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Colgate vs. Maine Game Info
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Games Today
Simon Fraser vs. Boston University
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UConn vs. UMass
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Princeton vs. New Hampshire
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Yale vs. RPI
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Brown vs. Union (NY)
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.