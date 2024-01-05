You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Tatum has scored 27 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Friday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's assist over/under.

Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 23.5-point over/under for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average (22.7).

His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).

Brown's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Derrick White's 17 points per game are 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

White's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).

White's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +136)

Markkanen is averaging 23.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 more than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (7.5).

Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +180)

The 15.5-point total set for Collin Sexton on Friday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (3.5).

Sexton has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.