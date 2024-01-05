You can find player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen and other players on the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -161)
  • Tatum has scored 27 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Friday's points prop total.
  • He has pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.
  • Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Friday's assist over/under.
  • Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +138)
  • The 23.5-point over/under for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average (22.7).
  • His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (5.5).
  • Brown's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).
  • He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -130)
  • Derrick White's 17 points per game are 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).
  • White's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).
  • White's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +136)
  • Markkanen is averaging 23.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 more than Friday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (7.5).
  • Markkanen averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +180)
  • The 15.5-point total set for Collin Sexton on Friday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (2.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).
  • Sexton has averaged 3.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (3.5).
  • Sexton has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.