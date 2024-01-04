Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in York County, Maine? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yarmouth High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Wells, ME

Wells, ME Conference: B South

B South How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Noble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: North Berwick, ME

North Berwick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanford High School at Gorham High School