Washington County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Maine? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Narraguagus High School at George Stevens Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Blue Hill, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington Academy at Woodland Junior-Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Baileyville, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumner Memorial High School at Machias Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Machias, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shead High School at Jonesport-Beals High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jonesport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
