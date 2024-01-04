Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washington County, Maine? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Narraguagus High School at George Stevens Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Blue Hill, ME

Blue Hill, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington Academy at Woodland Junior-Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Baileyville, ME

Baileyville, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumner Memorial High School at Machias Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Machias, ME

Machias, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Shead High School at Jonesport-Beals High School