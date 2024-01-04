Victor Wembanyama plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Wembanyama, in his last appearance, had 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

Let's look at Wembanyama's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.9 18.9 Rebounds 8.5 10.2 11.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.7 PRA -- 32 33.7 PR -- 29.1 30 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Wembanyama has made 7.0 shots per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.5.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 119.7 points per game, which is 24th-best in the league.

The Bucks concede 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.5 per game, 16th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.