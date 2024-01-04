Will Trent Frederic Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
Should you wager on Trent Frederic to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Frederic stats and insights
- Frederic has scored in eight of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Frederic has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Frederic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|15:51
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
