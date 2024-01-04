Penobscot County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine today? We have the information here.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee Academy at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penobscot Valley High School at Penquis Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Milo, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellsworth High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Old Town, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Orono, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
