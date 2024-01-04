Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine today? We have the information here.

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee Academy at Mattanawcook Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Lincoln, ME

Lincoln, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Penobscot Valley High School at Penquis Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Milo, ME

Milo, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellsworth High School at Old Town High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Old Town, ME

Old Town, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Orono High School