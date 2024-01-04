Will Pavel Zacha light the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

Zacha has scored in nine of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Zacha has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.

Zacha averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:17 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:14 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

