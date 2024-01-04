Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets meet at Chase Center on Thursday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.7 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 16.5-point prop bet set for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

He has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 14.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -159) 4.5 (Over: -108)

The 27.6 points Curry scores per game are 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday.

He has collected 4.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Curry averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

Curry's 4.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Thursday's over/under for Klay Thompson is 15.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 16.7.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (2.5).

Thompson has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

