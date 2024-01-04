The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-12) will attempt to halt a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Maine Black Bears (7-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Costello Athletic Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears score an average of 63.9 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 66.7 the River Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Maine is 4-2.

UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.9 points.

The River Hawks record 14.4 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Black Bears give up (63.8).

Maine has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 49.4 points.

This season the River Hawks are shooting 36.2% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Black Bears give up.

The Black Bears shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% lower than the River Hawks concede.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Adrianna Smith: 14.0 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

14.0 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Caroline Bornemann: 8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80)

8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80) Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Jaycie Christopher: 4.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Schedule