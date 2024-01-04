The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) play the Maine Black Bears (7-6) in a clash of America East squads at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Maine Players to Watch

Anne Simon: 20 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

20 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

3.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Abbey Lindsey: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

