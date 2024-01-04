Maine vs. UMass Lowell January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-10) play the Maine Black Bears (7-6) in a clash of America East squads at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Maine vs. UMass Lowell Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Maine Players to Watch
- Anne Simon: 20 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Sydney Watkins: 6.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mili Carrera: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rayne Durant: 3.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Abbey Lindsey: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Rice: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
