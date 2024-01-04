When the Boston Bruins play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kevin Shattenkirk find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk has scored in four of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Shattenkirk has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:31 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 2 2 0 15:45 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3

Bruins vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

