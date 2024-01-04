When the Boston Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will James van Riemsdyk score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play he has five goals, plus four assists.

van Riemsdyk averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 12:43 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 12:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3

Bruins vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

