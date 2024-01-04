Hancock County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hancock County, Maine has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Hancock County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Narraguagus High School at George Stevens Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Blue Hill, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellsworth High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Old Town, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
